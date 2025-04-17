Helical plc (LON:HLCL) Insider Robert Fowlds Purchases 25,000 Shares

Helical plc (LON:HLCL – Get Free Report) insider Robert Fowlds acquired 25,000 shares of Helical stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 189 ($2.50) per share, with a total value of £47,250 ($62,541.36).

Shares of LON HLCL opened at GBX 204.50 ($2.71) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £250.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.82, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.44. Helical plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 167.20 ($2.21) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 259 ($3.43). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 189.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 190.58.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.71) price target on shares of Helical in a research report on Tuesday.

Helical is a Central London development focused real estate business listed on the London Stock Exchange. We create design-led, sustainable and inspiring spaces. We have a dynamic and experienced team with a broad skill set able to deliver optimal solutions and enhanced value through innovative thinking and in depth market knowledge.

Our extensive track record in joint venture structuring and working in partnership underpins our reputation as one of London’s leading development specialists.

