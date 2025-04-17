Hess Midstream (HESM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.53 per share and revenue of $384.28 million for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Hess Midstream had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 54.59%. On average, analysts expect Hess Midstream to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hess Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of HESM opened at $36.77 on Thursday. Hess Midstream has a one year low of $32.75 and a one year high of $44.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.21 and a 200 day moving average of $38.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.85, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.14.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.7012 per share. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 112.45%.

A number of research firms recently commented on HESM. Citigroup boosted their price target on Hess Midstream from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hess Midstream from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Hess Midstream from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hess Midstream from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hess Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Blackrock Portfolio Management sold 11,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $430,210,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets and provide fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

Further Reading

