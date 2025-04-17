Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC Makes New $6.48 Million Investment in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 25,861 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,476,000. Apple comprises about 5.3% of Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,388 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC now owns 21,016 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after buying an additional 6,219 shares during the period. Keener Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,928 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in Apple by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 16,392 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Apple by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,920 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

AAPL stock opened at $194.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.08 and a twelve month high of $260.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a return on equity of 160.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 108,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $24,184,616.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,637,976.75. This trade represents a 3.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 38,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.67, for a total value of $8,683,316.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,072,269.86. The trade was a 17.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 182,451 shares of company stock worth $40,818,720. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on AAPL. Redburn Partners set a $230.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Apple to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.85.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

