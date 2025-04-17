Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Dividend Announcement

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. Approximately 22,910 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 14,991 shares.The stock last traded at $235.55 and had previously closed at $220.20.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Hingham Institution for Savings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.47%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Hingham Institution for Savings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The company has a market capitalization of $510.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 0.92.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The savings and loans company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $17.59 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 3.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,527 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 27.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 419 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 40.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,434 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,758,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 477.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,063 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,590 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $9,635,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.33% of the company’s stock.

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

