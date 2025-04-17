Hope Bancorp (HOPE) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) is expected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 22nd. Analysts expect Hope Bancorp to post earnings of $0.17 per share and revenue of $114.97 million for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 9.95%. On average, analysts expect Hope Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hope Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of HOPE stock opened at $9.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Hope Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.83 and a fifty-two week high of $14.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.89.

Hope Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 68.29%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HOPE shares. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Hope Bancorp from $15.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Hope Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hope Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.88.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 4,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total value of $49,508.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,928.61. This trade represents a 17.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides retail and commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans comprising commercial and industrial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, international trade finance, other business-related financing, and loans syndication services; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, automobile, credit card, and personal loans.

