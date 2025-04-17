Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 814,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $33,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Ingevity by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingevity by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Ingevity by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 16,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingevity by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NGVT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ingevity from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised Ingevity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.83.

Ingevity Stock Performance

Shares of NGVT opened at $31.11 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.47 and a 200-day moving average of $41.92. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.87. Ingevity Co. has a 1 year low of $28.49 and a 1 year high of $56.30.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $298.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.40 million. Ingevity had a negative net margin of 30.60% and a positive return on equity of 41.44%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ingevity Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Advanced Polymer Technologies.

