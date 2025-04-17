Insider Selling: OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB) Insider Sells 12,143 Shares of Stock

OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB – Get Free Report) insider Andy Golding sold 12,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 427 ($5.65), for a total transaction of £51,850.61 ($68,630.85).

On Tuesday, March 25th, Andy Golding sold 5,399 shares of OSB Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 449 ($5.94), for a total value of £24,241.51 ($32,086.71).

On Thursday, March 20th, Andy Golding sold 27,324 shares of OSB Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 464 ($6.14), for a total value of £126,783.36 ($167,813.85).

Shares of OSB Group stock opened at GBX 432 ($5.72) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.41. OSB Group Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 343.60 ($4.55) and a 12-month high of GBX 533.50 ($7.06). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 428.46 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 403.19.

OSB Group ( LON:OSB ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The company reported GBX 82.20 ($1.09) EPS for the quarter. OSB Group had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 27.26%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OSB Group Plc will post 85.1214128 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of GBX 22.90 ($0.30) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 3rd. OSB Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.89%.

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist mortgage lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, secured funding, bridging, and asset finance services.

