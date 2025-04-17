Insider Selling: The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) Insider Sells 29,222 Shares of Stock

The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR – Get Free Report) insider Jon Stanton sold 29,222 shares of The Weir Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,183 ($28.89), for a total value of £637,916.26 ($844,363.02).

On Friday, April 11th, Jon Stanton sold 5,119 shares of The Weir Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,107 ($27.89), for a total value of £107,857.33 ($142,762.85).

Shares of LON WEIR opened at GBX 2,174 ($28.78) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,296.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,239.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.30. The Weir Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 1,832 ($24.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,496 ($33.04).

The Weir Group ( LON:WEIR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported GBX 120 ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Weir Group had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 8.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Weir Group PLC will post 136.0509554 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a GBX 22.10 ($0.29) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This is an increase from The Weir Group’s previous dividend of $17.90. The Weir Group’s dividend payout ratio is 45.83%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,500 ($33.09) to GBX 2,700 ($35.74) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets.

