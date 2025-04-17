Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 41.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,220 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 150,911 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.75% of Installed Building Products worth $37,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBP. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,966 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

IBP opened at $156.41 on Thursday. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.40 and a twelve month high of $281.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.26%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Installed Building Products in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Installed Building Products from $262.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.09.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

