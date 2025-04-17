Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,839 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $12,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter worth $28,509,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at $23,776,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 412,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,268,000 after purchasing an additional 83,205 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 112.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 153,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,949,000 after buying an additional 81,455 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Funds Management LTD acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter worth about $12,309,000. 99.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBP opened at $156.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $171.66 and its 200-day moving average is $196.31. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.40 and a 52-week high of $281.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is currently 16.26%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Installed Building Products from $262.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Installed Building Products from $240.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.09.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

