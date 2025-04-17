Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Down 1.2% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) dropped 1.2% on Tuesday after Susquehanna lowered their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $22.00. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Intel traded as low as $19.99 and last traded at $20.08. Approximately 19,476,713 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 77,774,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.31.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on INTC. Bank of America raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Intel from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

Get Intel alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on INTC

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Intel Stock Down 3.1 %

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Finley Financial LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $83.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.13.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.