Invesco Ltd. Acquires 10,954 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 727,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 10,954 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $38,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 167.2% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Douglas L. Col bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.37 per share, with a total value of $226,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,850. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Down 3.5 %
Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $38.16 on Thursday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.69 and a fifty-two week high of $61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.50 and a 200 day moving average of $51.91.
Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 1.59%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.63%.
Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.
