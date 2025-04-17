Invesco Ltd. Acquires 1,295,548 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 84.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,837,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,295,548 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $39,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,087,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 9,200,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,446,000 after buying an additional 1,122,839 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,890,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,692,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,188 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 303.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,154,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,242,000 after acquiring an additional 868,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:PK opened at $9.55 on Thursday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a one year low of $8.27 and a one year high of $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.34.

Park Hotels & Resorts Cuts Dividend

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $625.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.05 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 8.16%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.47%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 99.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on PK. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.39.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

