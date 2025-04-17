Invesco Ltd. Acquires 14,997 Shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,313,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,997 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.90% of DigitalBridge Group worth $37,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in DigitalBridge Group by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 46,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 26,745 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 198.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 23,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 15,841 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 273.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 30,877 shares in the last quarter. Samjo Management LLC bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,628,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 536,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after acquiring an additional 30,206 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Citizens Jmp raised shares of DigitalBridge Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. JMP Securities assumed coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.39.

DigitalBridge Group Price Performance

DBRG stock opened at $7.79 on Thursday. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 259.67, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.68.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. DigitalBridge Group had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $101.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.01 million. On average, analysts anticipate that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DigitalBridge Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

DigitalBridge Group Profile

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

