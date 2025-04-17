Invesco Ltd. Acquires 214,036 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,326,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 214,036 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $42,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RDN. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Radian Group by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 92,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 6,258 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 199,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,340,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Radian Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 534,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,974,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Radian Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 654,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,775,000 after buying an additional 10,409 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Radian Group Stock Performance

Shares of Radian Group stock opened at $31.44 on Thursday. Radian Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $37.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Radian Group Increases Dividend

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. Radian Group had a net margin of 46.85% and a return on equity of 13.96%. As a group, analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This is an increase from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Radian Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on RDN. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Radian Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Radian Group

Insider Activity at Radian Group

In other Radian Group news, Director Gregory Serio sold 4,100 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $133,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,231.60. The trade was a 92.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Radian Group Profile

(Free Report)

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.