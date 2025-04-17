Invesco Ltd. Acquires 2,215,501 Shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) by 393.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,778,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,215,501 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Hayward were worth $42,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Hayward by 8.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,355,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,810,000 after buying an additional 341,424 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hayward by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,232,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,260,000 after acquiring an additional 165,369 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Hayward in the 3rd quarter worth $306,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hayward during the 3rd quarter worth $308,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Hayward during the third quarter valued at about $216,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HAYW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Hayward from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Hayward in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Hayward from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hayward has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $726,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,591,041.48. This represents a 8.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Hayward Stock Down 1.9 %

HAYW stock opened at $11.89 on Thursday. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $16.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.74 and a 200 day moving average of $14.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.14.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Hayward had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $327.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.76 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hayward

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

