Invesco Ltd. Acquires 268,971 Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,275,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 268,971 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.74% of CareTrust REIT worth $34,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in CareTrust REIT by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Friday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on CareTrust REIT from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CareTrust REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

CareTrust REIT Stock Up 0.9 %

CareTrust REIT stock opened at $28.66 on Thursday. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.26 and a fifty-two week high of $33.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.88.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.12). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 42.22% and a return on equity of 5.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Research analysts predict that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CareTrust REIT Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. This is a positive change from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 169.62%.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc’s (CareTrust REIT or the Company) primary business consists of acquiring, financing, developing and owning real property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector. As of March 31, 2024, the Company owned directly or through a joint venture and leased to independent operators, 228 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), multi-service campuses, assisted living facilities (ALFs) and independent living facilities (ILFs) consisting of 24,189 operational beds and units located in 29 states with the highest concentration of properties by rental income located in California and Texas.

