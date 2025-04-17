Invesco Ltd. Acquires 319,677 Shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) by 56.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 887,842 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319,677 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Golar LNG were worth $37,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLNG. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 431.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 185,018 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,802,000 after buying an additional 150,195 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Golar LNG by 37.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,971 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,049,000 after acquiring an additional 59,188 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the fourth quarter worth approximately $310,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,391,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golar LNG Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GLNG opened at $37.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 266.59 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.87 and its 200 day moving average is $38.75. Golar LNG Limited has a 52 week low of $24.42 and a 52 week high of $44.36.

Golar LNG Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 208.33%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GLNG. Fearnley Fonds upgraded Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golar LNG to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Golar LNG from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, DNB Markets lowered shares of Golar LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.13.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

