Invesco Ltd. Acquires 49,107 Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 928,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,107 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.56% of California Water Service Group worth $42,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWT. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in California Water Service Group by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

California Water Service Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of CWT opened at $50.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64. California Water Service Group has a 52 week low of $41.64 and a 52 week high of $56.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.05.

California Water Service Group Increases Dividend

California Water Service Group ( NYSE:CWT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $222.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.37 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 13.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CWT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of California Water Service Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com upgraded California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, California Water Service Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CWT

California Water Service Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.