Invesco Ltd. Acquires 72,833 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 750,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,833 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $40,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on WPC. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on W. P. Carey from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on W. P. Carey from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised W. P. Carey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.75.

W. P. Carey Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $61.36 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.81. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.91 and a 1 year high of $66.10.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.89 dividend. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 170.33%.

W. P. Carey Profile

(Free Report)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.