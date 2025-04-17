Invesco Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 73.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 405,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,186 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $34,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 179.1% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 61.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

Fomento Económico Mexicano Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of FMX opened at $103.86 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.13. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $81.08 and a twelve month high of $123.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.68.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Increases Dividend

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $9.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.67 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 8.37%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.628 per share. This is a positive change from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s payout ratio is presently 11.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Itau BBA Securities raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $109.00 to $97.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fomento Económico Mexicano currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.95.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FMX

Fomento Económico Mexicano Profile

(Free Report)

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.