Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 309,980 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,038 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $34,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in UMB Financial by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 118,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,377,000 after purchasing an additional 61,468 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the fourth quarter worth $2,190,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after buying an additional 7,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in UMB Financial by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UMBF opened at $91.05 on Thursday. UMB Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $76.00 and a 52 week high of $129.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.97.

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.24. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 15.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.80%.

In related news, Director Kevin Charles Gallagher sold 527 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.13, for a total value of $60,146.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,484,831.30. This trade represents a 3.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $380,135.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,347 shares in the company, valued at $36,313,427.67. This represents a 1.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UMBF. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on UMB Financial from $139.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective (down from $130.00) on shares of UMB Financial in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on UMB Financial from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of UMB Financial in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.13.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

