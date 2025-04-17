Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 390,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,884 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.05% of Adtalem Global Education worth $35,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATGE. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the third quarter valued at $323,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after buying an additional 7,172 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 119.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 21,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 11,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Adtalem Global Education

In other news, insider Michael Betz sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total transaction of $379,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,770.17. This represents a 17.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna J. Hrinak sold 4,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total transaction of $509,165.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,885.92. This trade represents a 26.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,997 shares of company stock worth $1,386,048 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATGE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Tuesday.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Performance

Shares of Adtalem Global Education stock opened at $107.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.56. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.91. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a one year low of $45.86 and a one year high of $112.44.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 12.34%. On average, research analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

