Invesco Ltd. Buys 118,204 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,068,073 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,204 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.14% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $38,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,573,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $419,666,000 after acquiring an additional 143,365 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,407,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,529,823 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,748,000 after purchasing an additional 44,160 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,036,689 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,850,000 after purchasing an additional 102,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,946,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,579,000 after acquiring an additional 238,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TPH. Seaport Res Ptn raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down from $44.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.60.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Down 0.8 %

Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $29.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.44. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.90 and a fifty-two week high of $47.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.29.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.36%. Research analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tri Pointe Homes declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

