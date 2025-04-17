Invesco Ltd. Cuts Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,087,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,412 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $41,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,160,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,061,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,440,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809,519 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,840,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,205,000 after acquiring an additional 890,912 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,058,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,929,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,329,000 after acquiring an additional 503,190 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of OHI stock opened at $38.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.51. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.66 and a twelve month high of $44.42.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.33. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 38.65% and a return on equity of 9.71%. Research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 172.90%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

Further Reading

