Invesco Ltd. Cuts Stake in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its stake in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 38.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 315,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,980 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.52% of Chord Energy worth $36,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Chord Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Chord Energy by 238.3% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Chord Energy during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Chord Energy by 1,751.9% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHRD. Wolfe Research upgraded Chord Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Chord Energy from $193.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Chord Energy from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chord Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

Chord Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRD opened at $90.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.96. Chord Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.83 and a fifty-two week high of $188.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Chord Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 32.62%.

About Chord Energy

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

