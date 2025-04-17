Invesco Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 515,138 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 70,854 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.11% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $40,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polymer Capital Management US LLC purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,470.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 49,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,898,000 after buying an additional 46,674 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $791,000. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 2,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.99 per share, with a total value of $42,105.94. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 182,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,839,050.01. The trade was a 1.11 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 29,402 shares of company stock worth $653,787. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

TCBI opened at $65.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $54.68 and a one year high of $91.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.07.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.36. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 3.99%. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TCBI. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Hovde Group dropped their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.36.

Texas Capital Bancshares Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

