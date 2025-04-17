Invesco Ltd. Decreases Position in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its stake in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 899,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 45,490 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 2.24% of Northwest Natural worth $35,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NWN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Northwest Natural by 47.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 384,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,688,000 after buying an additional 123,961 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Natural during the 4th quarter worth about $4,392,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Northwest Natural by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,817,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,203,000 after purchasing an additional 51,391 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Northwest Natural by 351.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 49,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 348,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,783,000 after buying an additional 48,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Price Performance

Shares of NWN stock opened at $42.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.72. Northwest Natural Holding has a 52-week low of $34.82 and a 52-week high of $44.25.

Northwest Natural Announces Dividend

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $370.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.05 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP David A. Weber sold 2,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $92,690.18. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,827.30. This represents a 89.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 7,500 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total value of $307,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,336,014.74. The trade was a 5.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,192 shares of company stock worth $1,042,268 in the last ninety days. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northwest Natural Profile

(Free Report)

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

Featured Articles

