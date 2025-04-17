Invesco Ltd. Decreases Position in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 600,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,758 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.76% of Sonic Automotive worth $38,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,557,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,658,000 after buying an additional 20,058 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 132,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,369,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 111.2% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 87,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,518,000 after purchasing an additional 45,857 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after purchasing an additional 27,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 71,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price target on Sonic Automotive from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.80.

Sonic Automotive Stock Performance

NYSE:SAH opened at $58.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.03. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.82 and a 1-year high of $76.78.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.05. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 19.96%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

Sonic Automotive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.65%.

About Sonic Automotive

(Free Report)

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.