Invesco Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 934,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,774 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in NMI were worth $34,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of NMI by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NMI by 288.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in NMI by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in NMI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in NMI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NMIH stock opened at $33.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.22 and a 200-day moving average of $37.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.60. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $29.37 and a one year high of $42.49.

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.07). NMI had a net margin of 55.32% and a return on equity of 17.33%. As a group, analysts expect that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mohammad Nawaz Yousaf sold 1,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $38,381.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,285.92. This trade represents a 2.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Norman Peter Fitzgerald sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total value of $717,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,423.60. This represents a 34.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NMIH shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of NMI from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on NMI from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays downgraded NMI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $48.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on NMI from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.14.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

