Invesco Ltd. Grows Stock Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 45.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 301,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,633 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.53% of The Ensign Group worth $40,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,931 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 67.9% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 5,632 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 26.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 379,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,595,000 after buying an additional 78,570 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,099,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 130,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,278,000 after acquiring an additional 11,830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENSG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on The Ensign Group from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.17.

The Ensign Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $128.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.91. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.27 and a 12-month high of $158.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.11). The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 6.99%. As a group, analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.89%.

Insider Activity at The Ensign Group

In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.66, for a total value of $259,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,413,299.50. This trade represents a 7.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry M. Smith sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total transaction of $96,936.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,258,536.96. This represents a 2.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,486 shares of company stock worth $6,251,714 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

