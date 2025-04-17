Invesco Ltd. Has $34.79 Million Holdings in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,909,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 322,775 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 2.06% of Century Aluminum worth $34,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CENX. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in Century Aluminum by 2,889.3% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Century Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 159.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. 61.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on CENX shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th.

CENX stock opened at $15.79 on Thursday. Century Aluminum has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.10.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Century Aluminum had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $631.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Century Aluminum news, CAO Robert F. Hoffman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $49,975.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,281,019.17. The trade was a 3.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

