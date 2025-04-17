Invesco Ltd. Has $35.47 Million Stock Position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,040,707 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,815 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $35,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 210.6% in the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 229,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $33.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.66 and its 200 day moving average is $33.12. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $37.08.

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The aerospace company reported ($4.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.86) by ($2.36). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SPR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $37.25 price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.56.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

