Invesco Ltd. Has $36.17 Million Position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,371,221 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 188,403 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.91% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $36,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,284 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

In related news, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total value of $40,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,214.16. This trade represents a 2.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total transaction of $175,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 331,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,699,614.88. This represents a 1.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,168 shares of company stock worth $2,327,660. 2.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NASDAQ KTOS opened at $33.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.18. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.05 and a 1-year high of $35.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 332.73 and a beta of 1.01.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

