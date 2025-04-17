Invesco Ltd. Has $36.39 Million Stake in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,522,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,691,296 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 2.20% of Sandstorm Gold worth $36,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SAND. Sprott Inc. lifted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 4,465,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,916 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 6.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 399,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 23,947 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the third quarter valued at $600,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Sandstorm Gold by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 501,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisbourg Investments Inc. increased its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisbourg Investments Inc. now owns 728,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after buying an additional 108,000 shares during the last quarter. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $7.25 to $8.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sandstorm Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.06.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SAND opened at $8.47 on Thursday. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 12 month low of $4.92 and a 12 month high of $8.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.82 and a 200-day moving average of $6.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.43 and a beta of 0.90.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $47.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.49 million. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 0.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Sandstorm Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 14th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Sandstorm Gold Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

