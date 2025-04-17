Invesco Ltd. Has $36.84 Million Stock Position in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) by 41.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,139,935 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,098,215 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in IAMGOLD were worth $36,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IAG. Tobam bought a new position in IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,018 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,511 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new stake in IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

IAG opened at $8.12 on Thursday. IAMGOLD Co. has a 1-year low of $3.44 and a 1-year high of $8.38. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

IAMGOLD ( NYSE:IAG Get Free Report ) (TSE:IMG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $469.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.68 million. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 50.19%. On average, analysts expect that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of IAMGOLD to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of IAMGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on IAMGOLD in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on IAMGOLD from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.57.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

