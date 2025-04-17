Invesco Ltd. Has $36 Million Stock Position in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) by 589.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 535,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 458,015 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.32% of Credo Technology Group worth $36,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRDO. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Credo Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 626.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James Laufman sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $312,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 271,725 shares in the company, valued at $10,621,730.25. This represents a 2.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pantas Sutardja sold 1,875 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.96, for a total value of $125,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,902,402 shares in the company, valued at $395,224,837.92. The trade was a 0.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 578,665 shares of company stock worth $31,561,763 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on CRDO shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Credo Technology Group from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $83.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Credo Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.60.

Credo Technology Group Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of Credo Technology Group stock opened at $37.72 on Thursday. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $16.82 and a 1 year high of $86.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of -251.47 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.13 and its 200 day moving average is $54.41.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

