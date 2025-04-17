Invesco Ltd. Has $37.35 Million Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,709 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,503 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in SAP were worth $37,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SAP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in SAP by 2,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 129 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of SAP from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of SAP from $307.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on SAP from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, SAP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.67.

Shares of SAP opened at $260.72 on Thursday. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $175.08 and a 52-week high of $293.70. The company has a market cap of $320.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.84, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $271.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.70.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.02). SAP had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 12.18%. Analysts predict that SAP SE will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $2.5423 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.39. SAP’s payout ratio is presently 64.11%.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

