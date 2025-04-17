Invesco Ltd. Has $39.02 Million Stock Position in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,201,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 207,517 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.15% of First Interstate BancSystem worth $39,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FIBK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 4th quarter worth $241,000. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on FIBK shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens lowered their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

In related news, Director John M. Heyneman, Jr. sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $43,467.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,414,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,068,688.16. This trade represents a 0.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FIBK stock opened at $26.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.95 and a 1 year high of $36.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.81.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 6.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.84%.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

