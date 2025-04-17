Invesco Ltd. Has $41.63 Million Position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,770 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.70% of CSW Industrials worth $41,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSWI. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,197,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in CSW Industrials by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 206,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CSW Industrials by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Don Sullivan sold 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.12, for a total transaction of $649,090.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,260,058.36. This trade represents a 8.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Swartz sold 200 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.10, for a total value of $57,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,119 shares in the company, valued at $3,792,702.90. The trade was a 1.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,631 shares of company stock worth $2,551,912 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSW Industrials stock opened at $295.36 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $350.93. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $229.49 and a 12-month high of $436.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 0.88.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 15.72%. On average, analysts predict that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. This is a boost from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.90%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on CSW Industrials from $364.00 to $313.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on CSW Industrials from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of CSW Industrials from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $362.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSW Industrials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $342.50.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

