Invesco Ltd. Has $42.50 Million Stock Holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) by 52.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,390,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,511,077 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.13% of Guardant Health worth $42,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,624,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,822,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,754,000 after buying an additional 29,686 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth about $377,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

GH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Shares of GH stock opened at $45.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 1.45. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.81 and a 12-month high of $50.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.06.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $201.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.50 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 59.05% and a negative return on equity of 19,157.20%. As a group, research analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

