Invesco Ltd. Has $43.27 Million Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Invesco Ltd. cut its position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,401,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 761,082 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.18% of MDU Resources Group worth $43,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDU. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter worth $778,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 115,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 34,409 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 81,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 14,360 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 32.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 855,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,449,000 after purchasing an additional 209,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter worth about $5,691,000. 71.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Dennis W. Johnson bought 30,000 shares of MDU Resources Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.64 per share, with a total value of $499,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 180,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,997,962.24. This represents a 19.98 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE MDU opened at $16.77 on Thursday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $20.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.69 and a 200-day moving average of $19.43. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.68.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 10.20%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.68%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MDU Resources Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

