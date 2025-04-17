Invesco Ltd. Has $43.49 Million Stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 53.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 389,099 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 439,643 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.80% of Science Applications International worth $43,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,869 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 2,186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 7,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 639 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Science Applications International by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Science Applications International Stock Performance

Shares of SAIC opened at $116.35 on Thursday. Science Applications International Co. has a 52 week low of $94.68 and a 52 week high of $156.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.51.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.58%.

Insider Activity

In other Science Applications International news, CEO Toni Townes-Whitley bought 2,000 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $111.67 per share, with a total value of $223,340.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 45,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,045,585.61. This trade represents a 4.63 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Garth Graham purchased 215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $116.75 per share, with a total value of $25,101.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,813.25. The trade was a 3.10 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 3,260 shares of company stock worth $365,037 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on SAIC shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. TD Cowen downgraded Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Science Applications International from $148.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Science Applications International to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.33.

Science Applications International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

