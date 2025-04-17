Invesco Ltd. Increases Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 468,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,029 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.53% of Boyd Gaming worth $33,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BYD. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 2,735.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William R. Boyd sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.32, for a total transaction of $1,189,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,472,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,835,980.40. This represents a 1.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.68, for a total value of $3,884,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,346,628 shares in the company, valued at $104,606,063.04. This represents a 3.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,125 shares of company stock valued at $5,158,490. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

Shares of BYD stock opened at $64.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.02. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12 month low of $49.34 and a 12 month high of $80.50.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.21. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 35.97%. Sell-side analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.58%.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

Further Reading

