Invesco Ltd. Increases Position in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) by 439.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 857,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 698,146 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in IonQ were worth $35,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IonQ in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in IonQ by 421.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IonQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IonQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of IonQ by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 41.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on IonQ from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on IonQ from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of IonQ from $22.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IonQ has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William F. Scannell purchased 93,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.81 per share, with a total value of $2,029,769.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 135,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,945,375.07. This trade represents a 221.69 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas G. Kramer sold 11,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total transaction of $217,491.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 944,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,539,550.70. This represents a 1.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,033,166 shares of company stock worth $38,059,593. 11.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IonQ Stock Down 3.3 %

IONQ stock opened at $24.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.32 and a beta of 2.50. IonQ, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.22 and a 52-week high of $54.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.42.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

