Invesco Ltd. Purchases 28,814 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 358,368 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,814 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $42,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCC. Invst LLC increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Boise Cascade by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Boise Cascade by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 8.9% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 21,528 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BCC shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Boise Cascade from $157.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $136.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $145.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boise Cascade presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.67.

Shares of Boise Cascade stock opened at $92.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.19. Boise Cascade has a fifty-two week low of $87.84 and a fifty-two week high of $155.42.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.01). Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is presently 8.79%.

In related news, Director Kristopher J. Matula sold 553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total value of $57,047.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,351,292.84. The trade was a 4.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey Robert Strom sold 4,500 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $450,945.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,810,585.46. The trade was a 10.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

