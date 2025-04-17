Invesco Ltd. Purchases 297,687 Shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Free Report) by 71.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 716,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297,687 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco MSCI USA ETF were worth $42,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PBUS. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,711,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,573,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 428,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,504,000 after acquiring an additional 18,433 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 425,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,058,000 after purchasing an additional 19,643 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 183,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,785,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:PBUS opened at $53.46 on Thursday. Invesco MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $48.30 and a 12 month high of $61.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.1846 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

