Invesco Ltd. Purchases 333,973 Shares of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) by 103.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 656,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 333,973 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of TPG worth $41,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TPG by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,266,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,438,000 after buying an additional 162,107 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in TPG by 10.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,656,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,921,000 after purchasing an additional 244,373 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TPG by 146.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,670,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,166,000 after purchasing an additional 992,818 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of TPG by 2,515.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,659,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TPG during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,675,000. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TPG alerts:

TPG Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of TPG stock opened at $43.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. TPG Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.52 and a 12-month high of $72.98. The company has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.86, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.43.

TPG Increases Dividend

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. TPG had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 24.66%. Research analysts anticipate that TPG Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This is a positive change from TPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. TPG’s payout ratio is currently -481.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Bradford Berenson sold 2,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $125,550.36. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 290,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,553,683.64. The trade was a 0.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 76.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TPG has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on TPG from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of TPG from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of TPG from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on TPG from $65.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of TPG in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TPG

TPG Company Profile

(Free Report)

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.