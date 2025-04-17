Invesco Ltd. Purchases 9 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,093 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $34,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter valued at about $298,426,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 392,097 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $828,510,000 after acquiring an additional 103,137 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter worth $147,341,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter valued at $99,818,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 357,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $755,677,000 after purchasing an additional 34,097 shares during the period. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

First Citizens BancShares Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $1,691.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,872.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,031.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,473.62 and a 52-week high of $2,412.93.

Insider Activity at First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $45.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $39.32 by $5.78. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 13.22%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 167.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Craig L. Nix acquired 17 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,881.13 per share, with a total value of $31,979.21. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,141 shares in the company, valued at $2,146,369.33. This represents a 1.51 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FCNCA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $2,535.00 to $2,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,303.00 to $2,384.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,500.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,550.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Citizens BancShares has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,346.09.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FCNCA

About First Citizens BancShares

(Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCNCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.