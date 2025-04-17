Invesco Ltd. Reduces Stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,501,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 136,232 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.53% of Brookfield Renewable Partners worth $34,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,059,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,585,000 after purchasing an additional 315,272 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 102.4% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,106,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,023,000 after buying an additional 1,065,590 shares during the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 212.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 140,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 14,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Renewable Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.18.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:BEP opened at $21.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.25. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a one year low of $19.29 and a one year high of $29.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.64 and a beta of 0.99.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.16. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.373 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is currently -167.42%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, and Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and pumped storage, as well as renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, cogeneration biomass, nuclear services, and power transformation.

